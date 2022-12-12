Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning on Dec. 13

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This week, Gilbert’s Town Council will decide whether to allow a developer to turn hundreds of acres of farmland into a bustling industrial complex. This project is so controversial police had to intervene during the last public hearing.

The development is called “The Ranch,” and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the town council is expected to make a final decision on it. The council was actually scheduled to vote on it last month, but they decided to reschedule amid an outcry from protesters.

Neighbors in the Morrison Ranch community in Gilbert have several concerns about the project, including noise, traffic, and changes to the landscape. In addition, the developer wants permission to turn more than 250 acres of farmland into a light industrial district – with manufacturing warehouses and room for nearly 1,000 semi-trucks.

Neighbors have also taken issue with some campaign donations uncovered by Arizona’s Family. Records show an executive with the developer, IndiCap, gave two town council members $5,000 each in campaign donations. “There is no dollar amount, there is no fame, no project that would cause me to compromise my integrity. I really love this town and want to serve my community,” said councilmember Yung Koprowski.

Councilmembers Koprowski and Scott September insist the donations won’t buy their votes, but they have so far resisted calls to return the money.

Arizona’s Family will let you know how the town council votes on Tuesday. Construction is expected to begin in the middle of next year if approved.

