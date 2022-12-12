Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is now $4.91 per gallon. The cheapest station in Phoenix has been priced at $3.19 per gallon and the most expensive at $4.79. Historically, the U.S. average was $3.81 per gallon in 2021, it was $1.95 in 2015, and in 2012, it was $3.21 per gallon. Nearby, Las Vegas is enjoying $4.14 per gallon and Tucson is around $3.21 per gallon.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again, every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent weaponization of natural resources threw oil markets into disarray at the start of the year. Prices have been falling since hitting a peak of $5 a gallon, on average, in mid-June. Also helping push the price of gas down is lower global demand due to China’s zero-COVID lockdowns, which are now being eased worrying scientists who believe there could be mass death in the coming months.

Stacker compiled the recent gas stats across Arizona and how it comes with the rest of the states. In Arizona, here’s the line-up of how prices have changed over this week and over the last year.

Gasoline

Gas current price: $3.75

Week change: -$0.22 (-5.5%)

Year change: $-0.02 (+-0.4%)

Gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#44 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.39 (6/17/22)

Diesel

Diesel current price: $4.96

Week change: -$0.12 (-2.4%)

Year change: +$0.92 (+22.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.94 (6/19/22)

Metro areas across Arizona that are seeing the most expensive gas prices are as follows:

Scottsdale: $4.08 Flagstaff: $3.97 Peoria: $3.95 Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.92 East Valley: $3.85 Phoenix-Mesa: $3.84 Prescott: $3.84 West Valley: $3.82 Phoenix Proper: $3.77 Glendale: $3.73 Yuma: $3.69 Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.56 Tucson: $3.29 Pima County: $3.29

Across the United States, the state with the most expensive gasoline is Hawaii at $5.17. The state with the least might surprise you--it’s Texas at $2.75. At any rate, if you’re planning to head out of town for the holidays, make sure you’re well prepared with a full tank of gas. Check out these safety tips to make sure you’re prepared.

