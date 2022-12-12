PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona’s Family First Alert meteorologists called days in advance, a major winter storm hit much of Arizona early Monday, severely impacting travel for the morning commute.

About five inches of snow in the High Country were already seen by 5 a.m. in populated Flagstaff and Prescott. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., I-17 was closed about 20 miles south of Flagstaff, in the town of Munds Park, as a number of cars were reportedly stuck in the snow.

Arizona’s Family was the first to report late Sunday night that all Flagstaff Unified School District schools were placed on a two-hour delayed start. In addition, schools in the Blue Ridge Unified School District, which serves the greater Pinetop-Lakeside area, canceled classes.

“We generally saw 5-7″ of snow between Bellemont and Flagstaff,” the National Weather Service tweeted. Meteorologists are already forecasting the possibility of another inch or two in the higher elevations, particularly in the benches and mountainous communities.

The snow is here in #Flagstaff already a couple inches and it’s still coming down. I’ll have live looks all morning of the snow and mountains on @azfamily #snow #Arizona pic.twitter.com/3CAtb3pq6D — Steven Sarabia (@StevenSarabiaTV) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, closer to the Valley, a steady stream of rain, at times torrential throughout the overnight hours, is leaving a muddled mess on Phoenix-area roads and freeways. Arizona’s Family spotted an overturned FedEx semi-truck near 24th Street and Buckeye Road. There was no immediate word of injuries in that crash.

Those spending their time outdoors today should brace for chilly temperatures as temperatures hover in the lower 50s through the day. As of 5:30 a.m., current forecast models show much of the rain in the Valley should diminish by 11 a.m. but scattered remain possible with heavy and dark clouds expected throughout Maricopa County.

