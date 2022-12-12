Christmas Angel
Expect heavy West Valley traffic due to Cardinals-Patriots game Monday night

Build in some extra time if you'll be near State Farm Stadium Monday afternoon and evening.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pack your patience if you plan on commuting anywhere near State Farm Stadium on Monday night. The game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots is expected to cause a headache for commuters.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to plan ahead if you’re traveling on westbound Interstate 10 from Phoenix toward Glendale or anywhere along the Loop 101 (Agua Fria) freeways. Kickoff is slated for 6:15 p.m., brewing up a potentially troublesome and slow evening commute. As such, traffic officials want to remind the public to leave as early as possible and explore some alternate routes. Parking lots will open starting at 2 p.m.

Those who are traveling from the Chandler and southeastern portion of the Valley should consider using the Loop 202 (South Mountain) freeway to avoid the typically congested portion of the I-10 in downtown Phoenix. Some light rain showers could also add to the traffic mess as spotty showers could arise later in the day.

Of course, fans should also expect some heavy freeway traffic after the game. The City of Glendale will also close the southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. ADOT says northbound and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will also be closed from approximately 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click/tap here for the real-time First Alert Traffic map.

