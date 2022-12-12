ElectraMeccanica starts production of Arizona-made electric vehicles

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Electric car manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is celebrating the launch of their Arizona-made electric vehicle production in Mesa on Monday.

“Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said Gov. Ducey at the production facility commissioning event. “Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state.”

ElectraMeccanica will be an official American Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), making all their Arizona and American vehicles. The start of production comes just on the heels of TSMC’s announcement that it plans to build a second semiconductor production site in north Phoenix. ElectraMeccanica is the fifth electric vehicle manufacturing plant to open in Arizona since 2016. The company said it plans to make more than 20,000 cars a year.

“We are thrilled to bring production of our vehicles onshore and introduce an enhanced, U.S.-built 2023 model year SOLO EV to market,” said Susan Docherty, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “Bringing our manufacturing facility and vision for our company to life only works if there is a true partnership between local and state government leaders who are committed to economic development, along with solid business partners who share a vision to create products that consumers crave. Our SOLO is a great example of that, making commuting both fun and guilt-free.”

Around four electric vehicles are registered in Arizona for every 1,000 Arizona residents. Thanks to the Mesa facility, ElectraMeccanica plans to create more than 500 jobs for Valley residents as it prepares to roll out even more three-wheeled, one-seat, all-electric SOLO and SOLO Cargo vehicles.”

