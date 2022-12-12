DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year.

The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi then allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On the department’s blog, police described how the Mesa Crime Lab helped match DNA from a collected water bottle that Naputi had thrown in the trash can just in front of the store before the stabbing took place. On Nov. 9, the DNA matched Naputi’s file and officers compared surveillance video to positively identify him as a suspect.

Naputi was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ellsworth and Broadway. He has been booked on accusations of third-degree burglary and armed robbery, both felony charges. As of Monday morning, he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

