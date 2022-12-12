Arizona State University graduates celebrating fall commencement this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 11,000 diplomas were handed out on Monday during Arizona State University’s fall commencement ceremony.

Former Sun Devil Kylee Cruz went out to ASU Tempe to talk to graduates and their families about the big day. Graduate commencement began at 9 a.m. at the Tempe Campus at Desert Financial Arena, and undergraduate commencement began at 2:30 p.m. at the Tempe Campus in Sun Devil Stadium and Frank Kush Field. Formal celebrations, honors events, and convocations will continue until Wednesday evening on various ASU campuses celebrating LGBTQ+, Hispanic, honors students and more.

22-year veteran Melissa Goitia Werner, executive director of University Events and Protocols, said, “This morning at 9 a.m., our Ph.D. students and master’s degree candidates will be celebrating their accomplishments. Our doctoral candidates get their names announced and cross the stage, and our graduate students are hooded by one another in a right of investiture at this ceremony.”

More than 11,000 diplomas will be handed out this week to some hard working graduates!

The undergraduate ceremony is outside, and Werner is asking everyone to come prepared and to know that no umbrellas are welcome in the stadium. “We expect it to be a nice afternoon,” she said. “If the rain starts and it gets a little heavy, we have a rain plan for that. Right now we’re hearing good things though.”

Taylor Johnson, ASU’s outstanding graduate of the Edson College of Nursing, said, “To finally have that award and this distinction was really the icing on the cake for all of the work I did.” Johnson is also part of the ASU Honors Society and led the procession of the graduates of her college of education. “Growing up I had a lot of health issues and I was a patient myself at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. For undergrad I got my degree in biology and psychology, but after I graduated, I went on to work at Phoenix Children’s,” she said. “When COVID hit, I saw what the nurses did to stay strong and advocate for their patients.” Johnson said she plans to take her board exams within the next few months and plans to be a pediatric nurse.

Congratulations to all fall graduates of Arizona State University!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.