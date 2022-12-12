AAA predicts 2.1 million Arizonans to travel during the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - AAA says its data shows that 2022 holiday travel will be the third busiest travel season is more than 20 years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and despite inflation.

More than 2.1 million Arizonans are anticipated to hit the road or the skies for the 11 days between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2: a 3.3% increase over 2021′s data. Nationally more than 102 million people will be traveling by car and 7.2 million will fly. “With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, heavier traffic can be expected through the end of the year,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona.

With regard to safety, AAA Arizona is encouraging travelers to plan ahead for any inclement weather that could cause delays, road closures, cancellations, and more, and suggests traveling before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. if possible. Traffic will be at its highest on the Friday before Christmas and on Dec. 27-28. In terms of delays, drivers can expect around 25% longer travel times nationally.

Before hitting the road, consider getting your car in for an inspection. There are all kinds of mishaps that could go wrong with your vehicle, especially if the trip is lengthy and in a different climate than what your vehicle is used to. Arizona Department of Transportation suggests as part of its “Know Snow” efforts during the winter months the following:

Make sure you have air in your spare tire and snow chains

Pack a first aid kit and any medication you or other passengers may need

Add an extra coat, hat, and gloves to your vehicle

Fill your fuel tank up

Pack a mini shovel, ice scraper, and kitty litter for traction

Replace your windshield wipers and add snow-melting solvent

ADOT also created this infographic for more information about winter road safety.

ADOT has created this infographic for safety tips and more information as part of its "Know Snow" efforts for 2022. (ADOT)

