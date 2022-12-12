Christmas Angel
5 citations issued; 1 arrested after fight at Arizona Coyotes game ends with officer injured

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) and Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien (38)...
Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) and Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien (38) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Coyotes won 4-3.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bad sportsmanship apparently led to a small brawl at a Coyotes-Bruins game Friday night.

According to Arizona State University police, six people were involved in some sort of a fight at the game at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Five of those people were cited for disorderly conduct and one of them was arrested for aggravated assault.

An ASU police spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that one responding Phoenix officer suffered minor injuries while trying to break up the scuffle. Another person reportedly was hospitalized with a hand injury. Details on what led up to the fight haven’t been released.

The Arizona Coyotes ended a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 win. “They are a really good team, top one or two in the league,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We went after them and really competed. That was a good win for our team.” The Coyotes returned from a 14-game trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

