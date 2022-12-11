Christmas Angel
Snowy start to the work week for northern Arizona

With nearly half a foot of snow predicted for northern Arizona, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cold and windy day in the high country as we await our winter storm! We have a First Alert for Monday as we are tracking a strong storm that will move east into our state overnight. The timing seems to be the best overnight tonight into Monday. Rain will transition into snow over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Snow levels could dip to 3500 feet by Tuesday morning. We are also tracking much cooler temperatures throughout the work week.

Highs in the lower deserts will be in the 50s for the most part, and overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s across the lower deserts.

Sunday evening will be windy in northwestern Arizona with a Wind Advisory in effect through 8 p.m. with gusts to 50 mph before the front moves through overnight. Snow levels will continue to drop as the center of the low moves into the southern Rockies. Models are hinting at precipitation tapering off across the Phoenix area Monday evening. In Phoenix, rain totals could range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch. However, there could be minor flooding possible near washes. The system will bring several inches of snow to areas above 4500-5000 feet, the highest accumulation along the upslope regions of the Mogollon Rim. This storm will make for some dangerous driving conditions. Expect the I-17 corridor to be a little messy Monday morning as well as I-40 later in the day Monday. Very cold temperatures will follow the front, with daytime highs not getting past the freezing mark in the high country Monday or Tuesday.

First Alert Weather day to come Monday
First Alert Weather Day to come Monday with snow in the north, rain in the Valley
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 10.
Overnight temperatures expected to be in the 30s for metro Phoenix