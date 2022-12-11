One dead, two hospitalized in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and two have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McClellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. There’s no information about what happened to cause the accident, but two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person died at the scene.
Officers are still investigating the crash and have closed the road in both directions on 43rd Avenue between Maryland Avenue and McClellan Boulevard.
