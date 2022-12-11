Man dead, woman hospitalized, another man arrested after head-on in Phoenix early Sunday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead, another in jail, and a woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as one of the drivers involved, with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as David Leeshawn Johnson, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was a woman passenger taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that Johnson was driving south on 43rd Avenue when it crossed into northbound lanes and hit another car headed north head-on, for an unknown reasons.

A man is dead, a woman is hospitalized, and another man is in jail after crash that happened around 2 a.m. in Phoenix on Sunday. (OnScene.TV)

Phoenix police officials say they believe impairment is a factor. Johnson was booked into jail on various charges, including manslaughter. The passenger is still in the hospital. From 2 a.m. until 9 a.m., police closed 43rd Avenue in both directions from Maryland Avenue to McClellan Boulevard. Those roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.