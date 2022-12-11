Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix

David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, and one count...
David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of homicide, and one count of assault.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.

Detectives say 30-year-old David Leeshawn Johnson was driving south on 43rd Avenue when he crossed the northbound lanes and hit another car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and died at the scene. He has not yet been identified. Johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman who was a passenger in Johnson’s car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why Johnson crossed the center line, but police believe impairment is a factor in the crash. Johnson was arrested and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter.

A man is dead, a woman is hospitalized, and another man is in jail after crash that happened...
A man is dead, a woman is hospitalized, and another man is in jail after crash that happened around 2 a.m. in Phoenix on Sunday.(OnScene.TV)

Police closed 43rd Avenue in both directions from Maryland Avenue to McClellan Boulevard from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. for an investigation. The roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stacker investigated cities and towns named after Christmas in Arizona using data from the U.S....
Santa Claus: A town in Arizona or just festive vocabulary?
Get ready for good food, beer, and country singing on March 25 as the KNIX Barbecue & Beer...
KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler
Two people are dead and three are in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash that happened...
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening
Activists sit on newly installed shipping containers along the border creating a wall between...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end