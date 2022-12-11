Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.

Detectives say 30-year-old David Leeshawn Johnson was driving south on 43rd Avenue when he crossed the northbound lanes and hit another car head-on. The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and died at the scene. He has not yet been identified. Johnson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman who was a passenger in Johnson’s car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why Johnson crossed the center line, but police believe impairment is a factor in the crash. Johnson was arrested and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter.

A man is dead, a woman is hospitalized, and another man is in jail after crash that happened around 2 a.m. in Phoenix on Sunday. (OnScene.TV)

Police closed 43rd Avenue in both directions from Maryland Avenue to McClellan Boulevard from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. for an investigation. The roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.