KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park.

More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.

“Music lovers and barbeque aficionados, rejoice! Arizona’s largest BBQ fest is returning to Chandler to bring good food, good music, and good vibes,” said David Horen, director of events at Forty8 Live! There will also be a VIP area that’s been expanded to include private bars, shade, standing pit access to the stage, restroom suites, fire pits and much more.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Greater Cause Foundation offering critical funding to a variety of Arizona causes, including the Children’s Cancer Dream Network, Military Assistance Mission, 100 Club of Arizona, Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank and Heidi’s Village. Want to grab your tickets? Click here. General admission starts at $45, and VIP starts at $225. Admission doesn’t include food or beverage.

Get ready for good food, beer, and country singing on March 25 as the KNIX Barbecue & Beer Festival returns to Chandler in 2023. (KNIX)

