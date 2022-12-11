Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico honored during memorial at NAU

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - I had the privilege of meeting Yeon-Su while at Northern Arizona University. I had stayed after class to study for a big test, not realizing the next class was about to start. Yeon-Su was the first to walk through the doors. She came up to me with the biggest, most infectious smile and said, “hello, will you be staying for class?” I was embarrassed. We introduced ourselves, and she offered to help me study, but I gratefully declined. Then, she encouraged me to take one of her classes next semester. I said I would try, thanked her, and said goodbye. Even though the interaction lasted no more than two minutes, her welcoming spirit left a mark.

Saturday afternoon, Northern Arizona University held a memorial in honor of Yeon-Su Kim and her husband, Corey Allen, at the Cline Library. Yeon-Su and Corey Allen went missing while kayaking in Rocky Point, Mexico, on Thanksgiving. Yeon-Su’s body was found floating eight miles off of Mayan Place on Nov. 27; however, Corey has not yet been found.

The NAU community, friends, and family gathered to share the legacy the couple left behind. NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera spoke about meeting Yeon-Su and described her as the kindest person he’s ever met. “The ponderosa forests will miss the sound of her footsteps,” he said.

It’s been two weeks since the tragic death of Yeon-Su and Corey Allen. The couple disappeared while kayaking in Mexico during Thanksgiving. Jiny Kim, Yeon-Su’s sister, is still in shock. She and Yeon-Su had planned a trip for her to visit Flagstaff next month. “I am really struggling and very angry with a sad feeling in my heart when I heard about what happened to Yeon-Su,” she said. Her brother Se Yong added, “We still have not explained to our mother about what happened.”

There were a lot of tears during the ceremony, but a lot of laughter as well. Corey’s brother, Curtis Allen, reflected on Corey’s witty personality. “At an early age, he was a philosopher, and when it came time to do chores, he would always say, ‘I’ll do my chores tomorrow,’” Curtis said. “It’s no doubt where Corey got his sense of humor,” the brother’s father, Fred Allen, described him as a “gentle soul.” He added, “Yeon-Su told me that.” The room filled with laughter.

Yeon-Su came to the U.S. from South Korea to devote her life to forest education. Her research focused on social and economic dimensions and wildfires in the American Southwest. She became the executive director of the NAU forestry program in 2021. Under her leadership, “we received a grant that will support the professional development and training of the next generation of Hispanic leaders to manage resilient forest under a changing climate,” President Cruz Rivera said.

Corey Allen was a distinguished landscape photographer and real estate agent. He was described as creative, curious, and passionate. “Mushrooming, I was horrified at that because I am scared of learning, but Corey would find out about something and he would want to know all about it,” Fred Allen said.

The couple met online, which made family and friends skeptical at first. Cathy Small, a friend, and mentor of Yeon-Su’s, remembered Yeon-Su telling her she liked a guy, “she met him over the internet, and she wants me to meet him,” she said. “I said really, are you sure about that?” Se Yong Kim, Yeon-Su’s brother, said his mother was concerned Yeon-Su was marrying someone who wasn’t Korean. Regardless, the two got married in Corey’s family’s backyard in California, with both families there to celebrate.

Friend Andrew Meador said together, the couple was “a force that was impossible to resist,” and the world was better when they were around. The couple leaves behind two children, a son, and a daughter, to carry on their legacy.

“They would joke, ‘what kind of parents are we,’ because the kids would come home with all kinds of crafts they had made,” friend Dave Eckert said.

The pair had an eternal love that would keep them together, even after their final moments. “I will always think of him as a hero for the actions he took trying to save Yeon-Su,” Jim Allen said.

A gofundme has been created to support the Allen and Kim family during this time. If you would like to donate, click here.

