First Alert Weather day to come Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another sunny day is in store for the Valley ahead of overnight rain and cooler weather tonight.

Highs today for Phoenix will get to 68 which is slightly above the average for this time of the year. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for the mountain areas like up in Flagstaff this Monday as they are expected to see the most amount of snow so far this season. Flagstaff and Payson could see up to half a foot of snow.

Sedona and Prescott areas could see a couple inches as well so sure to take extra caution if traveling in the mountain areas. For the Valley, Monday morning will be rainy and cold as temperatures drop following the storm. Highs will be in the mid 50s for most of next week with lows in the 30s.

The Valley will clear out Tuesday afternoon, and by Friday the area will be back in the low 60s.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

