2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

DPS troopers learned that one car was headed east on Hazen Road after stopping at a stop sign when it was hit by another car headed south on State Route 85. The force of the crash rolled one car carrying five people inside into the median. Of the four taken to the hospital, one passenger died from their injuries. The driver and three others have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials closed roads in the area in both directions for the investigation. No further information about what led up to the crash or if impairment was a factor has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

