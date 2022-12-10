Christmas Angel
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.

The man driving the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with officers. Detectives evaluated the man for impairment and said no signs of intoxication were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

