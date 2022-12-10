Sunny weekend a head of winter like weather Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Set out and enjoy the weekend!

We are tracking sunny skies Saturday across the valley as temperatures hang around the mid to upper 60s. You will definitely need a jacket for the mornings as lows will reach the low 40s. Overnight on Sunday, a big change hits the state. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as the mountain areas are expected to see the most snow so far this season.

Most models show over half a foot for Flagstaff and Payson. Other areas in the mountains will receive less then half a foot. For the valley on Monday, it will be very rainy, so have those umbrellas ready. Grab a couple layers as the front will drop temperatures into the 50s with lows in the upper 30s for the upcoming week.

There will still be lingering showers Tuesday morning and will clear out in the afternoon, leaving a sunnier rest of the week.

