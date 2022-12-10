Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sunny weekend a head of winter like weather Monday

It's going to be a snowy upcoming week in the high country, and it'll be rainy in the Valley.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Set out and enjoy the weekend!

We are tracking sunny skies Saturday across the valley as temperatures hang around the mid to upper 60s. You will definitely need a jacket for the mornings as lows will reach the low 40s. Overnight on Sunday, a big change hits the state. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as the mountain areas are expected to see the most snow so far this season.

Most models show over half a foot for Flagstaff and Payson. Other areas in the mountains will receive less then half a foot. For the valley on Monday, it will be very rainy, so have those umbrellas ready. Grab a couple layers as the front will drop temperatures into the 50s with lows in the upper 30s for the upcoming week.

There will still be lingering showers Tuesday morning and will clear out in the afternoon, leaving a sunnier rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It's going to be a snowy upcoming week in the high country, and it'll be rainy in the Valley.
Snow to the north and rain throughout the Valley on Monday
Starting late Sunday, a large winter storm will move over Arizona and bring rain here in the...
Nice weekend ahead!
Starting late Sunday, a large winter storm will move over Arizona and bring rain here in the...
FORECAST: Rainy, cold weather heading into the weekend
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 9
Rain coming to metro Phoenix this weekend