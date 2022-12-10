Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Sunday through Monday above 5000 feet for heavy snow. The San Fransisco Peaks could see snow totals of around 12 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Areas like Flagstaff, the Grandy Canyon, Prescott, Williams, and the North Rim will see this activity. There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday through Monday for eastern Arizona, including areas like the White Mountains, Catalina, and Rincon Mountains. Snow levels could drop to 4000 feet, and 6-12 inches could accumulate between 5000 to 7000 feet. Overnight lows will get very chill midweek across the Valley, dropping to the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

