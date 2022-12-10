Phoenix businesses weigh in after city receives $1 million grant to expand light rail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a quest driving through a sea of orange for drivers commuting from south Phoenix to downtown. “Google maps and Apple maps are sending them to a different route,” David Gill with La Rosca Taco Truck said customers are having trouble finding their business.

The truck is located near Broadway Road and Central Avenue, where The South-Central Light Rail Line is being extended, and Gill says sales have been cut in half since construction began. “We’ve been getting calls and stuff that they can’t find us because of the road, and we were at a different spot before getting more people than here because of the road,” Gill explained.

The city tells Arizona’s Family the 5-mile extension will benefit businesses like La Rosca once the project is finished in 2024 because it will boost public transit ridership bringing customers through the south Phoenix corridor where many small businesses are located. “My goal and my position is to make sure these projects are done with the community and not to the community,” Markus Coleman City Light Rail Administrator said.

On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion of a $13 million grant awarded in 14 states throughout the country. In addition, the city now has $1 million more to spend from a federal grant they said will help complete part of a long-term Transit Oriented Development community plan to revitalize south Phoenix.

“We know by offering reliable transportation options that is one way that people are able to still afford permanent housing,” Coleman explained. “Without having a large percentage of their income going to transportation needs.”

Coleman grew up in south Phoenix with family still living there, so the project is personal. He thinks it’s a great way to redevelop the area without pushing longtime residents out. “To be able to pour into my community that I live in and see the direct responses and the direct impacts of that I feel blessed to be in a position to be able to do that,” Coleman said.

Although business hasn’t been booming at La Rosca, the owners are also excited for what’s to come. “I think it’s going to be really good,” Gill said.

Some construction will pause while the Super Bowl is in town for an easier commute on roads and sidewalks. However, Coleman says most work being done will be on the guideways, not impacting travelers.

Service hours will be extended, and light rail vehicles will run more frequently. Click here to stay up-to-date.

