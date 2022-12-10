Multiple roads close in north Mesa as firefighters try to put out large fire just off State Route 87

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa.

Fire officials say it started near a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. There are three ladder trucks working to put out the blaze. Officials have not confirmed the exact location of the fire as of yet.

Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. (Arizona's Family)

Details about what started the fire are not available yet. Mesa Police Department has closed Country Club Drive from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue in the area, and 8th Avenue is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to use Alma School or Center roads for north and southbound travel or Broadway and Southern Avenues for east and west travel.

