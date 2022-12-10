Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Multiple roads close in north Mesa as firefighters try to put out large fire just off State Route 87

Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa.

Fire officials say it started near a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. There are three ladder trucks working to put out the blaze. Officials have not confirmed the exact location of the fire as of yet.

Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off...
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87.(Arizona's Family)

Details about what started the fire are not available yet. Mesa Police Department has closed Country Club Drive from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue in the area, and 8th Avenue is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to use Alma School or Center roads for north and southbound travel or Broadway and Southern Avenues for east and west travel.

Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off...
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa
Crews battling large fire at storage facility in north Mesa
During the struggle, the driver fired his gun at the man.
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental...
Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday