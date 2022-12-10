Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers were called out near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road, for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.

No description of the vehicle has been released. The man hasn’t been identified. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and take alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.

