Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

A description of the vehicle hasn't been released.
A description of the vehicle hasn't been released.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers were called out near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road, for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.

No description of the vehicle has been released. The man hasn’t been identified. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and take alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

