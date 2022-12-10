Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe.

Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was reportedly running toward a vehicle in the area that was stopped near the intersection to try to “car jack” the driver. He was allegedly trying to get into the car by the front passenger door and attacked the driver of the car. During the struggle, the driver fired his gun at the man. The driver and the suspect got out of the car, and the driver called the police to report what had happened.

Both the suspect and the driver were cooperative with police. The investigation is still underway, and no more details are available yet.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.