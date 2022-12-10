Christmas Angel
Man dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix

Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix on Friday night. Police say officers were called out near 24th Street and Southern Avenue after gunshots were heard, and multiple people began running away. Police arrived and found one man shot. Officers say two more men were also shot and dropped off at the hospital. One man later died at the hospital. The other two remain in critical condition.

Police say, later, a woman called police from a home near 15th Avenue and Grant Street, saying she was also shot near 24th Street and Southern. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING: Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting

Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t identified the victim.

