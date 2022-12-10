Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday.

Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.

According to police paperwork, officers got a call from a customer around 12:30 p.m. at Lamb’s Shoe Repair reporting that Fabian De La Rosa was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Mesa Police investigated their call history to see if he had called police needing help. Court papers say investigators saw that he reported a stolen gun on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The record said he had allowed a homeless man to use his business’s bathroom, later noticed a gun had been stolen from the shop and thought the man may have stolen it.

When officers showed up, they found that Fabian De La Rosa was wearing a gun holster with no gun inside and used casings in the area that matched both the stolen gun and the gun he’d been wearing at the time of his death. Witnesses said the store owner always had his phone on him, but no phone was found at the scene, court papers say.

According to police paperwork, officers checked light rail surveillance video from a nearby station and saw a man, soon identified as Brosier, get off at the Country Club Dr. and Main Street station before and after the murder. He was wearing a helmet that covered his face and had a cane when he got off the train in Mesa, but when he got back on the train heading toward Phoenix, officers saw he didn’t have his cane. Court paperwork says the same cane was found by police inside Lamb’s Shoe Repair.

Mesa police soon tracked the missing cell phone to the Phoenix shelter and arrested Brosier at CASS Friday. He’s been booked on various charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of a firearm, prohibited possessor of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.