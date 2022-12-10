Christmas Angel
Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday

The event had a record turnout Friday
The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday.

A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $2M free dental care event at fairgrounds in Phoenix Dec. 9 and 10

Event organizer Kevin Conroy said to Arizona’s Family that those prescreened and made appointments will be treated. He also said there are around 400 people in line Saturday morning and that while some could possibly get a cleaning, no new patients will receive anything more involved.

