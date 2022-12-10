Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree is up, along with the decorations. But there will be no holiday celebration for Yomara Ruiz and her daughter Mireina.

Mireina’s father, 29-year-old Carlos Dorion, was gunned down and murdered Monday in what appears to be an act of road rage. “It just feels empty now,” said Ruiz. “I don’t look forward to Christmas.”

Chandler police said Dorion was driving to his daughter’s house to celebrate her birthday when he got into an argument with another driver, 37-year-old Domingo Luz. According to the court records, Luz followed Dorion to the house, off Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

Luz reportedly left to get a gun at a nearby apartment, then came back and shot the 29-year-old dad as he was pulling his truck out of the driveway. “He had ten minutes to think about his actions,” said Ruiz. “Ten minutes to go back and get his gun and come back. He had time to calm down, but he decided to kill someone.”

The mom and daughter were inside the house when they heard the shots fired. When they ran out, Dorion’s truck smashed into another car, and he was dead.

Two days later, police arrested Domingo and charged him with first-degree murder. Domingo reportedly drove back to the house to commit the murder with his son and girlfriend in the car with him.

Dorion would not have been able to run. He’s been paralyzed since he was 18 and used a wheelchair, but Dorion had a special truck so he could drive. His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his life to helping others and being a good father. “He had a lot of life ahead of him, and a lot of love for people,” said Ruiz. “It’s hard to believe, it feels like a dream,” added Mireina. “It won’t be the same without seeing him, for life.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.