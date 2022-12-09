Christmas Angel
Zzeek’s Pizza co-owner got more than she expected helping Queen Creek dog rescue

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, helps out with her local animal shelters and found out one of them was running low on dog food. So she asked the Zzeek’s Pizza community on Facebook to give what they could. The community responded with overwhelming support.

“The rescue would’ve been out of food tomorrow,” she wrote on Facebook. “Now with your help, they will be fed for a few months. The shelter brought a big van and his first load was busting out of the truck. Thank you, soooooo much!” Tell us Something Good! Go to azfamily.com/somethinggood to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in our community.

