Surprise community mourning loss of 2 high school soccer players killed in crash

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memorial grows on 151st Drive near Tierra Buena Lane in Surprise, where police say a car crashed into a tree Wednesday, killing two teenage boys and injuring two others.

Friends and parents tell Arizona’s Family that the two teens, 16-year-old Alex Lopez and a 17-year-old boy, were on the Valley Vista High School soccer team. In a statement to Arizona’s Family, the Dysart School District said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss to our community, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.” The school has a crisis team for students and staff who need resources and support. Officials aren’t naming the 17-year-old boy yet.

Marcos Garza, a 17-year-old who attends Valley Vista High School, said he knew one of the teenagers since kindergarten. Garza described him as a “good kid” and a “talented soccer player.” “He was really into soccer, and every time at recess, we always played soccer with him. It’s sad to see him go,” Garza said.

Garza said he would forever hold on to their memories after losing his best friend. He said the news has been hard on everyone at school. “It was very sad today. Everyone that knew him was crying, and they held like a grieving thing in the lecture hall for people that weren’t feeling too well, which I went there because I was not having the best day,” he said.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the family of Lopez, who was the passenger inside the car. Lopez’s family asked for prayers and have set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

Surprise police said, based on evidence at the scene, the car was driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Valley Vista High School soccer team was scheduled to play Sunnyslope High School Thursday night, but according to the Max Preps Roster, the game was canceled.

