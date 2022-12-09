Phoenix police identify 6-year-old boy hit, killed while walking to school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the young boy who was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to school on Thursday.
Sgt. Brian Bower says 6-year-old Julius Rainbolt was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing 27th Avenue, just south of Camelback Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The boy was reportedly with his father at the time of the accident, who police say was not seriously hurt.
School officials later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the child was a student at Granada West Elementary School. The school’s principal later shared a statement with the community.
Details on what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but police say the SUV driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.
