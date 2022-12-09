Christmas Angel
Phoenix police identify 6-year-old boy hit, killed while walking to school

Phoenix police say a man was walking his son to school when they were hit by an SUV Thursday morning.
Phoenix police say a man was walking his son to school when they were hit by an SUV Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the young boy who was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to school on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix

Sgt. Brian Bower says 6-year-old Julius Rainbolt was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing 27th Avenue, just south of Camelback Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The boy was reportedly with his father at the time of the accident, who police say was not seriously hurt.

School officials later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the child was a student at Granada West Elementary School. The school’s principal later shared a statement with the community.

Details on what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but police say the SUV driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

