Phoenix man’s $500 Harley-Davidson gift card has no money on it

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ephram Cordova says there’s nothing like hopping on his Harley-Davidson and taking a spin. “It’s just peaceful. You just get on the road and go,” he told On Your Side.

Cordova’s Harley is his only mode of transportation. So, when a relative gave him a $500 Harley-Davidson gift card last year, Cordova knew he would put it to good use. “I thought that was above and beyond. $500 for a gift card? I must be a nice guy,” he said, laughing.

But when Cordova took his bike to a Harley-Davidson dealership to use the gift card, there was a problem. “I pull the card out and they run it through, and they say, ‘No, it’s not good,’” he said.

And it was the same result every time Cordova tried to use the gift card. Harley-Davidson told him it wasn’t their fault and encouraged him to try Fry’s Food & Drug, where the relative purchased the card. “It’s been pretty bad because no one knew where the money was. It’s still missing,” he said.

So, On Your Side got involved, and Fry’s was eager to find out what happened to the gift card. After a lengthy investigation, it was discovered everything that could have gone wrong did. There were glitches with a third-party vendor and Fry’s, and further complications developed when Cordova’s relative, who bought the card, tried to return it.

Regardless, Fry’s resolved the issue and mailed out a check for $500. Cordova says he’s glad it’s sorted out and credits On Your Side for making it happen. “It probably wouldn’t have gotten resolved at all as far as I am concerned. I mean, I tried and didn’t get anywhere. So, we called Gary Harper and I’m glad we did,” he said.

Remember to keep the receipt if you plan on purchasing gift cards this holiday season. In this case, it would have been much easier to research and resolve if there had been a receipt.

