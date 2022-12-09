Phoenix business shops to help children in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tis the season for giving, and one Valley business takes that to heart every year by helping kids in need. And that is Something Good.

Phoenix-based Kolbe Corp has had a Christmas Angel shopping trip every year for the last 30 years. As part of the tradition, each employee gets $240 to buy gifts for children. And they end up buying so many presents that the Salvation Army has a truck parked right outside just for them.

Kolbe Corp tells us this is a tradition they look forward to every year.

