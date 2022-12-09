Christmas Angel
Phoenix business shops to help children in need

For the past 30 years, Kolbe Corp. has recruited employees and their families to help shop for Christmas Angels. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tis the season for giving, and one Valley business takes that to heart every year by helping kids in need. And that is Something Good.

Phoenix-based Kolbe Corp has had a Christmas Angel shopping trip every year for the last 30 years. As part of the tradition, each employee gets $240 to buy gifts for children. And they end up buying so many presents that the Salvation Army has a truck parked right outside just for them.

Kolbe Corp tells us this is a tradition they look forward to every year.

