Nice weekend ahead!

Winter storm coming Sunday night-Monday
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 9
7-Day Forecast for Dec. 9(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below normal. This afternoon will be pleasant with a high temperature in the mid 60′s. We are expecting quiet weather thru Sunday with sunshine and average temperatures.

Starting late Sunday, a large winter storm will move over Arizona and bring rain here in the Valley and snow in the mountains. Rain here in the valley will be a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain. In the mountains, we could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, just enough to cause some traffic issues up north. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch all along the rim. Below are graphics that show the times that they start and end. We have also issued a First Alert across our state on Monday because of the rain and snow.

Expect snow and winter driving conditions Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
After this storm moves through, some cold temperatures will filter into our state. By the middle of next week, freezing overnight lows will cover a large part of central and southern Arizona. Any amount of snowfall they get up north will stick around with some very cold temperatures next week.

