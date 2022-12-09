Christmas Angel
Man dies after being shot multiple times in west Phoenix, police say

Police were seen working both scenes into the early morning hours.
Police were seen working both scenes into the early morning hours.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was shot in west Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officers were first called out to 66th Drive and Taylor Street, just north of Van Buren around 10:30 p.m. When they showed up, they learned that a man had been shot multiple times about at a mile away at Sunridge Park near 62nd Avenue and Filmore Street. Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at both locations throughout the early morning hours.

