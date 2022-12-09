Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting at a Jack in the Box on the north end of town early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. When they showed up, they found both victims with gunshot wounds that needed to be rushed to the hospital. Police say the man later died at the hospital, meanwhile, the woman is still being treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Video from the scene shows detectives actively focusing their investigation near the drive-thru window. Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited, but investigators are hopeful that surveillance video could help lead officers to the suspect. An investigation remains underway.

