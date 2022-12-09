Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season.

Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.

You can drop off a new unwrapped toy all day today at Chandler Fashion Center, or at any Salvation Army location through Dec. 22.

2707 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

1351 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

628 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031

E Saratoga St, Gilbert, AZ 85296

605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119 11 N. 3rd Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323

6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301

241 E. 6th S.t, Mesa, AZ 85201

17420 Ave. of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378

40 E. University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

"Now, as an adult, I am fortunate enough to be able to give back," Stephanie told Ian Schwartz. "This is near and dear to my heart."

Ian Schwartz spent the morning outside Chandler Fashion Center, greeting people who stopped by to contribute to the Forgotten Angel Toy Drive.

