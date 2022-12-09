Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season.
Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
You can drop off a new unwrapped toy all day today at Chandler Fashion Center, or at any Salvation Army location through Dec. 22.
2707 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85008
1351 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
628 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003
4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031
E Saratoga St, Gilbert, AZ 85296
605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119
11 N. 3rd Ave., Avondale, AZ 85323
6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
241 E. 6th S.t, Mesa, AZ 85201
17420 Ave. of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378
40 E. University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281
