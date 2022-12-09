Christmas Angel
Fighting in Safford federal prison suspends visiting hours

The Safford Federal Correctional Institution in the southeast region of Arizona, east of Mount Graham.(Courtesy of the Bureau of Prisons)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — All visitation hours are suspended until further notice at the low-security federal prison in Safford after multiple inmates were observed fighting, says a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons’ western region.

Fighting broke out in the prison on Thursday around 6 p.m. Several inmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the spokesperson says, but have since returned to the facility. An internal investigation is underway. The prison currently houses 792 male inmates and is located in the southeast region of Arizona, just east of Mt. Graham.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

