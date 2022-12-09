Cool start in Phoenix; weekend to stay dry

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another cool start to the morning in Phoenix with temps in the 40s around the Valley.

Temperatures will hold pretty steady as we inch into the weekend, with highs hovering in the mid-60s. It looks like most of the weekend will stay dry, but changes take shape as we get into Sunday night and Monday.

A winter storm is taking shape in the Gulf of Alaska and will jog toward Phoenix with widespread impacts by Monday. Plan on a sharp drop in temps Monday, with highs only in the mid-50s. Rain is looking like a pretty good bet with about a 70% chance to see rain in the Phoenix area.

Snow is also on the way, with widespread snow expected Monday above 4,000 feet. Areas above 6,000 feet could walk away with 5-10″ of snow. Even high totals can be expected at higher elevations.

Wind will accompany this storm, so plan on difficult driving as early as Monday morning in the mountains.

Monday is a First Alert Day because of the storm, so make sure to plan your travel accordingly. The other story in the Valley will be the very cold morning temps, with widespread 30s expected. It will be the first time this season we get down to the 30s in the Phoenix Metro, so be sure to bundle up Tuesday morning.

Have a great day!

