Chandler man accused of hacking New York company to steal $430K

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler man was arrested after investigators said he hacked a company in New York and stole more than $430,000. Foster Cooley was taken into custody on Thursday morning. The feds say Cooley gained access to a nail salon’s payment system by stealing employees’ usernames and passwords in May. He used malware to get the information from the victims’ internet browsers. Court records show he then moved credit card payments from the victim’s bank account to his own and others. “Because Cooley was able to steal this money without stepping foot into one of the salons he stole from, his crimes went undetected for weeks,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release.

It’s unclear how law enforcement tracked the thefts to Cooley. He was indicted on two counts of computer fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faces decades behind bars if convicted.

