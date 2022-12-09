Celebrate family-friendly ‘Western Holidays’ in Cave Creek this weekend.

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not the Wild, Wild West it used to be, but there’s still plenty of ole’ Western fun for the whole family in store in Cave Creek this weekend.

Paying homage to the town’s historical culture, the annual Western Holidays takes place from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 at Stagecoach Village with various festive treats, local artists, and children’s activities.

On Friday, a tree lighting ceremony is being held at 8 p.m., while a Christmas hat content and a hot air balloon are the main attractions on Saturday. But, of course, what Christmas event wouldn’t be complete without Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves offering pictures and story-telling for the whole family.

Doors open at 10 a.m. each day and admission is free with a toy or food donation to Operation Santa Clause. For more information, click/tap here.

