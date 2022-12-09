Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.

Police say that as Dorion was dropping off the gift, Luz returned to his apartment and grabbed a rifle. He returned to the original spot where the two men were arguing and found Dorion backing out of the driveway. Court paperwork says Luz began shooting at Dorion’s car. One of the bullets hit Dorion in the head, killing him. Luz then drove off.

On Wednesday, detectives tracked Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue with his girlfriend and son after matching it to the vehicle captured on surveillance video. All three were taken into custody. Investigators say while police arrested Luz, a small bag of heroin fell out of his pocket.

Court documents say in an interview with police, Luz admitted to going home, grabbing his rifle and tracking down Dorion. He told police he shot at the engine block to scare Dorion, and he thought Dorion would “drive at him,” court documents say. Officers say Luz’s story didn’t match up with what was on surveillance video. Luz’s girlfriend and son reportedly admitted to police they were in the car during the shooting and said Luz was angry about the argument. Both told police Luz was the alleged shooter.

Luz was booked on one count of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, one count of discharging a firearm in a city limit and one count of narcotic drug possession.

