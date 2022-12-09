5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from the numerous restaurant openings, to new bars, and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut.

Now the reviews are in for 2022, and five classic staples are on Opentable’s Top 100 list. According to the site, the list is generated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

Steak 44 in Phoenix

Making another appearance on the list this year is a beloved steakhouse in Phoenix’s Arcadia district. Located near 44th Street and Camelback Road, this upscale spot represents the state of fine dining in our State 48. Whether you’re attending a business dinner or seeking a memorable date night, its eloquent intimate interior design with a 3,000 bottle wine vault gives a lasting impression and keeps Phoenicians and Valley visitors coming back for years to come.

The Henry in Phoenix

Creative culinary options are the name of the game for Fox Restaurant Concepts, which operates numerous restaurants across the Phoenix area. This small chain calls itself “the greatest neighborhood restaurant.” With a plethora of all-American bites, it’s sure to become an easy favorite for quick lunch or a more casual weekend brunch. You might also want to consider happy hour, as it offers a wide selection of liquor.

Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale

It’s one of the hottest spots for fine dining in Scottsdale. Boasting a 4.9 rating and nearly 6,000 reviews, it’s no surprise this steakhouse also made the list. While a night on the town might leave you driving a few minutes down south, this north Scottsdale destination features live entertainment nightly to complement its diverse menu and classic side dishes.

Ocean 44 in Scottsdale

This restaurant in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale serves up the finest seafood one can have in the desert. Its owned by Mastro’s brothers, who also operate Steak 44 under the “Prime Steak Concepts,” umbrella of restaurants in states across the U.S. Not only are they known for a taste of the sea, but also for their decadent desserts. Previously featured by Arizona’s Family’s very own Jessica Parsons, the restauranteurs and guests rave about the house-made Triple Layer Key Lime Pie, Triple Chocolate Bombe, and the Ultimate Warm Vanilla Caramel Cake. Either way, you can’t go wrong with any choice.

Mariposa in Sedona

A world-class tourist destination deserves world-class dining. Maricopa dubs itself as a Latin-inspired grill, that bridges the gap between classic home-inspired food and those from the finer steakhouses. Chef Lisa Dahl, self-taught is considered one of the leading culinary female chefs across the country. Maricopa is just one of five culinary destinations she operates in Sedona. In 2021, Wine Sectators gave the restaurants an “Award of Excellence.”

