Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say

Bell Road is closed near 21st Street.
Bell Road is closed near 21st Street.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police

Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

