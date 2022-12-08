Suspect who was shot by officers in west Phoenix released from hospital, booked into jail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was shot by Phoenix police officers after alleged threats with a knife last weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. John Torp, 53, is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident last Saturday morning, Dec. 3.

Just after 9:30 a.m. that morning, police responded to a call about a man reportedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. When they arrived, officers reportedly told Torp multiple times to drop the knife and fired one impact round at him using a less-lethal launcher.

When that was unsuccessful, police say Torp ran away while officers continued trying to use less-than-lethal tools to take him into custody. Torp ran west on Thomas Road, then turned south on 29th Avenue and reportedly started heading towards a car with a driver inside. That’s when officers shot him.

Torp was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where his condition has since stabilized. He’s now being held in the Maricopa County jail.

