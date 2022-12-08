Sunny Thursday, with a powerful winter storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunshine returns to the Desert Southwest as our latest winter storm exits the region to the east. Look for clear skies and light winds in the Valley today, with a forecast high of 65 degrees. Cold and dry conditions are expected in the high country through Saturday, followed by big changes.

A powerful, cold and moisture-rich winter storm is headed toward Arizona this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the state through Saturday and even during the day Sunday, with the storm currently on track to arrive Sunday evening. Rain and snow chances increase overnight Sunday night and into Monday morning.

For the Valley, rain chances are near 60 percent for Sunday night, with widespread, potentially heavy rain Monday morning. Rain chances continue throughout the day Monday and rainfall totals could approach an inch in the deserts of the state. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day across the state.

For the High Country, significant snowfall is possible with this early winter storm. At this point, snow levels look to be near 4,500 feet during the day Monday, dropping to near 3,500 feet by Monday night. We’ll get a better idea of how much snow is probable as the storm gets closer, but heavy snow is looking likely for Arizona’s High Country.

The coldest air of the season so far is likely to follow this storm and looks to stick around for most of next week. Valley morning lows drop to the 30s, with highs in the mid-50s from Tuesday on.

