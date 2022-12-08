Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 4 locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.

In an effort to make the area safer, the City of Phoenix has decided to reduce the speed limit along that stretch of Thunderbird Road from 50 mph to 45 mph. “All along this is just apartments, so it doesn’t need to be like a highway,” said driver Asiah Bruner. The section of Thunderbird Road is one of four areas the Phoenix City Council has decided to reduce the posted speed limit.

The other locations are downtown Phoenix along 3rd Street, between Fillmore and Indian School Road, and on Roosevelt between 4th and 5th streets. Both speed limits will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph. The speed limit will also drop in Laveen, on Dobbins Road, between 35th and 43rd avenues. The locations were chosen as part of a citywide review to determine where traffic needed to slow down to protect drivers and pedestrians.

Some residents who live along Thunderbird Road don’t think dropping the speed limit dropping five miles an hour will do enough. “I think reducing it may help, but I think adding a street light around the area would definitely make a bigger impact,” said Samer Abballah.

The new speed limit signs will be installed within the next 90 days.

