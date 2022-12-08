Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

DPS says two lanes, including the HOV lane, are blocked as investigators work to determine what led up to the crash. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.