Mesa police asking for information after boots repair shop owner found dead

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a boots repair shop owner was killed inside his Mesa business on Tuesday. Officers say they found the owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, dead inside Lamb’s Boot Repair near Main and Central streets.

Mesa police are asking customers who visited the store between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday to call (480) 644-2211. You can also submit an anonymous tip here. The investigation is ongoing.

