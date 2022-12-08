Christmas Angel
Mesa police asking for information after boots repair shop owner found dead

Mesa police are asking customers who visited the store between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday to call (480) 644-2211.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a boots repair shop owner was killed inside his Mesa business on Tuesday. Officers say they found the owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, dead inside Lamb’s Boot Repair near Main and Central streets.

Mesa police are asking customers who visited the store between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday to call (480) 644-2211. You can also submit an anonymous tip here. The investigation is ongoing.

