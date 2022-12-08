Man accused of killing girlfriend inside her west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Over a week after a woman was shot and killed inside her home in west Phoenix, officers tracked down the man suspected in her murder. Officers say her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jesse James Moreno, was arrested on Wednesday night at a home in Buckeye.

On Nov. 30, police were called just after 3 p.m. to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a woman shot. According to court documents, a child found their mother, 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, passed out and bleeding inside when they came home from school. The child told their grandfather, Bryant’s father, who called 911. Bryant died in her home.

Investigators say the child told police Moreno was Bryant’s boyfriend, and he had been at the home before they left for school. Family members also told police Moreno would come and go from the house, investigators said.

Court documents say on Dec. 2, police received an anonymous tip that Moreno was staying at his sister’s home in Buckeye. On Wednesday, officers were able to lure Moreno out of the house and took him into custody. When asked about Bryant’s murder, he said he wanted an attorney.

Moreno was booked on one count of second-degree murder. Police say he also had a prior felony conviction in July 2017 and couldn’t own a gun.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.